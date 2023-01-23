Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Cut by Torray LLC

Torray LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,406 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 2.3% of Torray LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.2% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,904,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,643,000 after purchasing an additional 104,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.0% during the third quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.60. 373,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,115,917. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $61.19 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.27%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.