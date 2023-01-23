Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Down 9.6% in December

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 10,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Scholar Education

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Bright Scholar Education worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Bright Scholar Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEDU traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 17,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,076. Bright Scholar Education has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education ( NYSE:BEDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates as a global premier education service company. The firm provides quality international education to global students and equips them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education. It also complements its international offerings with Chinese government-mandated curriculum for students who wish to maintain the option of pursuing higher education in China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.