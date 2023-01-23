Brett Adcock Sells 38,773 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 38,773 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $110,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Brett Adcock sold 200,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $514,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Brett Adcock sold 200,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $520,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Brett Adcock sold 200,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $474,000.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Brett Adcock sold 150,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $352,500.00.

On Friday, January 6th, Brett Adcock sold 180,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $396,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Brett Adcock sold 130,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $276,900.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Brett Adcock sold 49,584 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $119,497.44.

On Friday, December 2nd, Brett Adcock sold 120,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $301,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Brett Adcock sold 120,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $278,400.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Brett Adcock sold 4,096 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $9,830.40.

Archer Aviation Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of ACHR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.68. 2,331,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,421. Archer Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 182.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 87.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

