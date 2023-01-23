Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Brenntag stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.20. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

