BP (NYSE:BP) PT Raised to GBX 636 at Morgan Stanley

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 603 ($7.36) to GBX 636 ($7.76) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BP has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on BP from GBX 510 ($6.22) to GBX 535 ($6.53) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BP from GBX 527 ($6.43) to GBX 549 ($6.70) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. HSBC raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.23.

BP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.54. 4,913,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,624,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. BP has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average is $32.00.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $57.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.46 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 33.24%. On average, analysts predict that BP will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in BP by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

