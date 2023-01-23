BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BWA. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 51,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in BorgWarner by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in BorgWarner by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.