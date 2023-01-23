Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,779 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth $313,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 15.1% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.79.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.79. 989,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,660,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.51. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $149.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.