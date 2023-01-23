Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 410 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Stock Up 1.2 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.32. 986,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,497,340. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.01. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $89.47. The company has a market capitalization of $238.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.