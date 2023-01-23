BMO Capital Markets Cuts First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target to C$9.00

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:AG opened at $8.06 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.99.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $159.75 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -5.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,005,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,994,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 127.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 740,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 118.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,006,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 546,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 2,412.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 403,661 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 387,594 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

