Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,863,000 after buying an additional 62,922 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $537,176,000 after buying an additional 123,123 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $529,210,000 after purchasing an additional 772,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,332,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,382,285 shares of company stock valued at $175,371,912. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Stock Up 1.3 %

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

BX opened at $86.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.38. The company has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

