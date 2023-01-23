BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Down 21.5% in December

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BOE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 725,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,448. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.