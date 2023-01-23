Bitcoin Diamond Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.66 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $27.66 million and $107,348.34 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00231025 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00101543 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00058393 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00039914 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004609 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000393 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

