Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BIREF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised Birchcliff Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a C$14.75 target price for the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 32.71% and a net margin of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $260.29 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.0147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.06%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

