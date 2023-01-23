BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 650,300 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 700,100 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 244,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the second quarter worth $118,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 11.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE Stock Up 5.8 %

BIOL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.64. 1,359,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,703. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical technology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 51.38% and a negative return on equity of 118.42%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIOL. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on BIOLASE to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of BIOLASE to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About BIOLASE

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.