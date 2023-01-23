Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $125.00 at KeyCorp

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BILL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.24.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $104.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 1.97. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $262.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. Research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $625,432.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,119 shares of company stock worth $8,139,482. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 12.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 11.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 179.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 39.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.