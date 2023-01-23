Berenberg Bank Increases Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to C$52.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EDVMF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,400 ($29.29) to GBX 2,580 ($31.48) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.50 to C$38.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of EDVMF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.62. 4,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $27.70.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

