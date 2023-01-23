Berenberg Bank Cuts Energean (LON:ENOG) Price Target to GBX 1,580

Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,750 ($21.35) to GBX 1,580 ($19.28) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Energean Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON ENOG traded up GBX 16 ($0.20) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,292 ($15.77). 1,213,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,348. Energean has a fifty-two week low of GBX 885 ($10.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,622 ($19.79). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,331.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,311.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 4,969.23.

Energean Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Energean’s payout ratio is 37,692.31%.

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

