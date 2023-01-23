Berenberg Bank Boosts Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target to GBX 1,150

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.20) to GBX 1,150 ($14.03) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FQVTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,100 ($13.42) to GBX 1,200 ($14.64) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,490.56.

Fevertree Drinks Trading Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $13.78 on Thursday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

