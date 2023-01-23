Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,400 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,400 ($90.30) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($79.32) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,620 ($68.58) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,200 ($75.66) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($91.52) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($78.10) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($70.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($97.86). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

