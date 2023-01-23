Bend DAO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $810,759.36 (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $120.72 million and $810,759.36 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bend DAO has traded 62.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

