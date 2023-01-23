Ben Whitley Acquires 32 Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) insider Ben Whitley bought 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 475 ($5.80) per share, with a total value of £152 ($185.48).

Ben Whitley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Ben Whitley acquired 34 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 439 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of £149.26 ($182.14).

JDW stock opened at GBX 479.20 ($5.85) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.31. The company has a market capitalization of £616.97 million and a P/E ratio of 3,212.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 454.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 488.41. J D Wetherspoon plc has a twelve month low of GBX 388.40 ($4.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 950 ($11.59).

JDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 735 ($8.97) to GBX 630 ($7.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

