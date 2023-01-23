Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Increased by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $253.81 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.86. The company has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

