Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at SVB Leerink

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $81.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 73.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BEAM. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BEAM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.39. 661,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,260. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.02. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.69. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 343.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.93%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 1875.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,389,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,020,061.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,389,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,020,061.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,210 shares of company stock worth $5,698,023 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 623.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $908,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,915,000 after buying an additional 28,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

See Also

