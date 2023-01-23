Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.37

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.37 and last traded at $33.22, with a volume of 102586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.69.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMWYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($97.83) to €95.00 ($103.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($108.70) to €95.00 ($103.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($103.26) to €80.00 ($86.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

