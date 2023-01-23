Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,800 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 206,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.6 days.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPF opened at $5.65 on Monday. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

About Barratt Developments

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.