Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $30.94. The company had a trading volume of 45,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,322. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $33.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $466.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bar Harbor Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

