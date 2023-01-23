Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th.
Bar Harbor Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $30.94. The company had a trading volume of 45,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,322. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $33.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $466.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bar Harbor Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.
About Bar Harbor Bankshares
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
- One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
- Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.