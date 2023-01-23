Bao Finance (BAO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $384.04

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Bao Finance token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $384.04 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.01 or 0.00415691 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,669.11 or 0.29178462 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00594847 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com.

Bao Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

