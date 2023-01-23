Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 4.3% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $379.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,219. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $365.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $353.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.63.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.23.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

