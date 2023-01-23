Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 238 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

MRK traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $110.01. 1,973,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,589,679. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.53. The firm has a market cap of $278.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,165,809 shares of company stock valued at $118,007,120 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

