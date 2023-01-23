Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $846,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,972 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.74.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.71. 2,750,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,808,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.88. The stock has a market cap of $190.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

