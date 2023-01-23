Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Short Interest Up 6.9% in December

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,737,400 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 3,497,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKQNF opened at $4.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. Bank of Queensland has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $5.08.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

