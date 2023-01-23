Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Short Interest Up 6.9% in December

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,737,400 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 3,497,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bank of Queensland Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKQNF opened at $4.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. Bank of Queensland has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $5.08.
About Bank of Queensland
