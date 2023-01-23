Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.
Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 3.0 %
Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.19. 230,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.25.
In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $436,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
BOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.
Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.
