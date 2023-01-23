Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 3.0 %

Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.19. 230,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $436,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after buying an additional 174,889 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,568,000 after acquiring an additional 91,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,701,000 after purchasing an additional 55,707 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 252.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

BOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

