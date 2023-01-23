Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 5,959 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,177,525 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 0.9% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $120,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $122.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.47 and a 200-day moving average of $112.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

