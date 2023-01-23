Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 31,519 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,940,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,519 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.54% of Mosaic worth $93,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $48.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 35.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

