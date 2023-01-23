Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,791 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.26% of Rockwell Automation worth $65,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Bank of America lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.88.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $271.33. 12,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $312.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.27.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

