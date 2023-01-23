Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $70.03 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.09% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $70,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $719.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $732.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $688.66. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $779.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $851.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.90.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total value of $727,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,297,296.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total transaction of $727,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,297,296.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,212 shares of company stock valued at $14,070,511 over the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.