Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.33% of Markel worth $47,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Markel by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 23.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Markel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $1,380.70. The company had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,317.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,243.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.44 and a beta of 0.75. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 65.44 EPS for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,483.33.

Insider Transactions at Markel

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.