Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.17% of ANSYS worth $32,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 39.8% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $981,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 57.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $281.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

ANSS traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $255.65. 4,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,638. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $342.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

