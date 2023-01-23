Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Shares Down 3.2%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 9,864,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 47,702,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBD. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Banco Bradesco Dividend Announcement

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 13.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 865,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 78,690 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $830,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 13.6% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 196,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,527 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

