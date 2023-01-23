Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2023

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALYGet Rating) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.23. 189,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 235,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BALY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bally’s to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

Bally’s Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $578.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.59 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 475,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $10,735,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,589,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330,587.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Bally’s by 1,556.8% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,272,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,906,000 after buying an additional 2,135,422 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in Bally’s by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,410,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 601,239 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bally’s by 1,363.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 460,680 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,886,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 435,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 129,985 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bally’s

(Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.