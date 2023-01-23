Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.23. 189,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 235,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BALY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bally’s to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $578.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.59 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 475,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $10,735,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,589,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330,587.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Bally’s by 1,556.8% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,272,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,906,000 after buying an additional 2,135,422 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in Bally’s by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,410,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 601,239 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bally’s by 1,363.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 460,680 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,886,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 435,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 129,985 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

