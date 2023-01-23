BakeryToken (BAKE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.74 Million

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One BakeryToken token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BakeryToken has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. BakeryToken has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $11.74 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 169.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00415976 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,639.31 or 0.29198468 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.00596036 BTC.

BakeryToken Profile

BAKE is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@bakeryswap. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org.

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

