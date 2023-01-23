Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Short Interest Up 7.0% in December

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the December 15th total of 962,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BMI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.81. 135,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 0.89. Badger Meter has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $120.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.36.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

