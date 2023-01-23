Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Azure Power Global Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AZRE stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.17. 133,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,377. The stock has a market cap of $201.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 41.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,258,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $805,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999,691 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Azure Power Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,592,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,139,000 after purchasing an additional 73,694 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Azure Power Global by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,333,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Azure Power Global by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 61,381 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Azure Power Global by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 230,882 shares during the period.

Azure Power Global Limited operates as an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. The company builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.

