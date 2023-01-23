Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Shares of AZRE stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.17. 133,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,377. The stock has a market cap of $201.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $21.53.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Azure Power Global Limited operates as an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. The company builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.
