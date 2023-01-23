AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Short Interest Up 13.3% in December

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the December 15th total of 917,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 520,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.57. 409,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,262. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average is $53.73. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). AXIS Capital had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 50.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 42,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

