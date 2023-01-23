Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,761,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,078. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9,486.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,782 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,015 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 58.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,728 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 776.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,538,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,617 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.60 to $30.29 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.