AVINOC 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $479,496.54 (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One AVINOC token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001115 BTC on popular exchanges. AVINOC has a market capitalization of $98.63 million and approximately $479,496.54 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AVINOC has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AVINOC

AVINOC’s launch date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

