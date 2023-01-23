Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 4.2% Higher This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.60 billion and $543.53 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.80 or 0.00078185 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00058889 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00011088 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001096 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00025014 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000749 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004465 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002014 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 419,884,442 coins and its circulating supply is 314,478,452 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
