Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 4.2% Higher This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.60 billion and $543.53 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.80 or 0.00078185 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00058889 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00011088 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00025014 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 419,884,442 coins and its circulating supply is 314,478,452 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

