AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.18. 1,565,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,406,840. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

