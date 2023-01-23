Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.20% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,826 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,393,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,393,000 after buying an additional 373,574 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,661,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,465,000 after buying an additional 271,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,086,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $26.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.56). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,047.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

