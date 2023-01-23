Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Short Interest Update

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE ABG traded up $1.88 on Monday, hitting $191.84. 94,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $138.88 and a 1-year high of $203.92. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.55.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.04. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 37.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3,311.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 77.2% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 51,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

